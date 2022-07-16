Sather Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 312,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,988,000. Monster Beverage makes up about 2.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.06% of Monster Beverage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 197.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.50.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

