SaTT (SATT) Hits Market Cap of $3.51 Million

SaTT (SATT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One SaTT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SaTT has traded down 17% against the dollar. SaTT has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $58,711.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SaTT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.85 or 0.99965543 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SaTT Coin Profile

SATT is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0. The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SaTT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaTT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaTT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaTT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaTT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.