Savix Market Capitalization Achieves $52,914.30 (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003735 BTC on popular exchanges. Savix has a market cap of $52,914.30 and $2,941.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Savix has traded 47% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Savix

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 154,678 coins and its circulating supply is 66,547 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

