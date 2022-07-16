Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $17.58 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after buying an additional 418,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

