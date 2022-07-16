Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 161.7% in June

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a growth of 161.7% from the June 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SBGSF traded up $6.81 on Friday, hitting $119.55. 1,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.60.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
