Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 161.7% in June

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, a growth of 161.7% from the June 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SBGSF traded up $6.81 on Friday, hitting $119.55. 1,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.60.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.