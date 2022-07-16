Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock Stock Down 0.6 %

SRRK opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $281.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

In other news, Director Amir Nashat acquired 1,197,992 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,870,160.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,597. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after buying an additional 262,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 255,624 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 107,805 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 105,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.