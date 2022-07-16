Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,206 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

