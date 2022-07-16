Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

