SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC cut their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.00.

SEA Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SEA stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SEA will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,891 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

