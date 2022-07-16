SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Update

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF remained flat at $12.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SEGRO has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($17.25) to GBX 1,585 ($18.85) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cheuvreux cut SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($14.75) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,545 ($18.38) to GBX 1,300 ($15.46) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,216.95.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

