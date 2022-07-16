Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the June 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHPMF remained flat at $1.66 during trading hours on Friday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

