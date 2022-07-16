Shard Market Cap Tops $650,982.35 (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Shard has a market cap of $650,982.35 and approximately $70.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

