Shaun Wills Buys 112 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills purchased 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($178.50).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Shaun Wills acquired 88 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($177.93).

On Friday, May 13th, Shaun Wills acquired 101 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($178.98).

Superdry Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SDRY opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £110.23 million and a PE ratio of -6.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.87. Superdry plc has a one year low of GBX 121.55 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 404 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Superdry

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 359 ($4.27).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

