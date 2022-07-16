Shaun Wills Buys 112 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills purchased 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($178.50).
Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Shaun Wills acquired 88 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($177.93).
- On Friday, May 13th, Shaun Wills acquired 101 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £150.49 ($178.98).
Superdry Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SDRY opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £110.23 million and a PE ratio of -6.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 177.87. Superdry plc has a one year low of GBX 121.55 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 404 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Superdry
Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.
