Shiba Inu Hits One Day Trading Volume of $289.07 Million (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $6.04 billion and $289.07 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00047577 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022300 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001863 BTC.
Shiba Inu Coin Profile
Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win.
