SHIELD Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $76,117.21 and approximately $26.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,194.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.44 or 0.06385786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00260166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00657328 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00081395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.69 or 0.00517554 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005905 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

