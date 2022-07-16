ShipChain Reaches One Day Volume of $28.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (SHIP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. ShipChain has a market cap of $253,754.85 and $28.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ShipChain has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

