Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Decreases By 44.0%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BWAGF remained flat at $47.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BAWAG Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($55.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BAWAG Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BAWAG Group from €64.00 ($64.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

Further Reading

