Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Drops By 65.0%

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the June 15th total of 97,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 274,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAMR traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. 10,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,094. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $65.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

