Short Interest in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Expands By 164.7%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,050,000 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the June 15th total of 11,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

