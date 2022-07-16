Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Declines By 71.7%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

City Developments Price Performance

City Developments stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.36. 7,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. City Developments has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This is a positive change from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.31%.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.