Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Declines By 77.7%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the June 15th total of 655,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 565,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ekso Bionics stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.31% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 20,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,715. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.