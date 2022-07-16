Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Decreases By 42.2%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.7 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZF opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. Endesa has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $27.50.
Endesa Company Profile
