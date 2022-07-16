Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Decreases By 42.2%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.7 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZF opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. Endesa has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $27.50.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

