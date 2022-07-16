Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Declines By 68.0%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Enertopia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRT remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,370. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Enertopia has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Get Enertopia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Enertopia from $0.16 to $0.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Enertopia Company Profile

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource and technology sectors in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enertopia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enertopia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.