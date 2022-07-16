Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Declines By 75.0%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

Shares of EUBG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 126,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,888. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in Hong Kong and China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services; digital training related services; and key opinion leaders (KOL) training coordination and KOL training services.

