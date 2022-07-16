Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declines By 70.3%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
PFO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 23,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.55.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.