Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declines By 70.3%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

PFO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 23,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $13.55.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

