Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Drops By 62.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FFC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 71,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,402. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
