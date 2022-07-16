Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Drops By 62.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the June 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FFC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 71,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,402. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 23,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

