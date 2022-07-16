Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declines By 65.7%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBAB stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 55,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,853. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $25.34.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 65,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

