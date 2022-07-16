Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declines By 65.7%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of GBAB stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 55,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,853. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $25.34.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
