Short Interest in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Decreases By 49.0%

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,400 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the June 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of HARP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 85,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.46.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.69% and a negative net margin of 366.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
