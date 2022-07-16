Short Interest in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Decreases By 49.0%

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,400 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the June 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HARP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 85,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.69% and a negative net margin of 366.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,908,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 44.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 49,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.