Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Grows By 90.9%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hycroft Mining Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 2,523,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884,350. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Hycroft Mining has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 12.47.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

In related news, major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $6,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,408,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,378,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 59,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 781.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 686,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

Featured Stories

