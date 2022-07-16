Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Rises By 95.5%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($19.39) to GBX 1,780 ($21.17) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($23.79) to GBX 2,250 ($26.76) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($24.98) to GBX 2,300 ($27.35) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
Imperial Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Brands (IMBBY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.