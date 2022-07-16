Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Rises By 95.5%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($19.39) to GBX 1,780 ($21.17) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($23.79) to GBX 2,250 ($26.76) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($24.98) to GBX 2,300 ($27.35) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

Imperial Brands Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.2546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.96%.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.