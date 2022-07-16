Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Decreases By 42.6%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 89,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 473,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler acquired 19,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $51,882.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,333.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.
Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %
Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.