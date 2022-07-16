Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Decreases By 42.6%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 89,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 473,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler acquired 19,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $51,882.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,333.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDP opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $28.83.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

