Short Interest in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Drops By 59.5%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DBV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 3,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,207. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

