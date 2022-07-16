Short Interest in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Drops By 59.5%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of DBV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 3,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,207. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
