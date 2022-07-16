Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Decreases By 54.6%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 76,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,364. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.15.
Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
