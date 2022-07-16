Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Decreases By 54.6%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 76,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,364. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,759.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 477,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 451,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 304,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

