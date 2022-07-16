Short Interest in Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Grows By 118.8%

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the June 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($795.00) to €715.00 ($715.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($795.00) to €773.00 ($773.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kering from €700.00 ($700.00) to €706.00 ($706.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $745.20.

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of Kering stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $49.96. 2,212,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,367. Kering has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80.

Kering Increases Dividend

Kering Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

