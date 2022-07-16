Short Interest in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Increases By 173.1%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 916,000 shares, a growth of 173.1% from the June 15th total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USA traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,456. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 130,621 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 241,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 517,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

