Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Declines By 69.2%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LZAGY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lonza Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.75.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Lonza Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $58.00. 128,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,474. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04.

Lonza Group Announces Dividend

Lonza Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.0895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

(Get Rating)

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

Read More

