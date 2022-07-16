Short Interest in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Grows By 117.2%

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the June 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

LFT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.39. 31,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.