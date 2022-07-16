Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Increases By 176.1%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,907,200 shares, a growth of 176.1% from the June 15th total of 1,053,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 881.0 days.
Mitsubishi Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of MTLHF remained flat at $5.26 on Friday. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. Mitsubishi Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.
Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile
