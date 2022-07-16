Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Increases By 176.1%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,907,200 shares, a growth of 176.1% from the June 15th total of 1,053,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 881.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of MTLHF remained flat at $5.26 on Friday. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. Mitsubishi Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.