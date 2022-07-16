Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Decreases By 70.4%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the June 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

Shares of NABZY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,327. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.