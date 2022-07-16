Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Declines By 49.4%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Trust stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRSO stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $22.50. 51,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,803. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

About Northern Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.2938 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.