Short Interest in OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Drops By 50.7%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the June 15th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.7 days.

OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $33.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141. OCI has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74.

OCINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered OCI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on OCI from €30.00 ($30.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OCI from €31.00 ($31.00) to €38.50 ($38.50) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on OCI from €33.00 ($33.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

