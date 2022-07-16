Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Grows By 128.2%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 128.2% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optical Cable

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Optical Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Optical Cable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20. Optical Cable has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

