Short Interest in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Increases By 96.8%

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the June 15th total of 373,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Pershing Square Tontine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth $114,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 199.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine Price Performance

Shares of PSTH stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. Pershing Square Tontine has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Pershing Square Tontine Company Profile

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

