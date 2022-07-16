Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Expands By 100.0%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of PXSAP opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.29. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1615 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

(Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.