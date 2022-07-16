Short Interest in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Decreases By 58.7%

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the June 15th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QMCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Quantum Stock Performance

QMCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 293,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,481. The stock has a market cap of $149.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.28. Quantum has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum

Institutional Trading of Quantum

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,338,146.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $39,389.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $308,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Quantum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 464,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 349,183 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,408,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 25.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,577,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 321,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

