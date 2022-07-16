Short Interest in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Decreases By 54.1%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,700 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the June 15th total of 792,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid Micro Biosystems

In related news, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi purchased 10,000 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,027 shares in the company, valued at $735,362.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rapid Micro Biosystems news, major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,875,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,346,709.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi acquired 10,000 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,362.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 139,916 shares of company stock valued at $611,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPID traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 73,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,537. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 44.23% and a negative net margin of 296.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

