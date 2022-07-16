Short Interest in Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Increases By 177.5%

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 177.5% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPIR stock traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 1.17. 466,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,488. Spire Global has a twelve month low of 1.12 and a twelve month high of 19.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.99.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.01. The company had revenue of 18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 17.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Spire Global will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

