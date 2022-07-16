Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Decreases By 57.4%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the June 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 344,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $3,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 121,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,465. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

