Short Interest in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Grows By 86.7%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 48,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,995 shares during the period. Finally, Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $147,382,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

VLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 37,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,708. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

