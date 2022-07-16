Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Rises By 324.2%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 324.2% from the June 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,035.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Valmet Oyj from €37.50 ($37.50) to €29.50 ($29.50) in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

Valmet Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $27.67 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.